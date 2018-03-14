SP ends Yogi raj in Gorakhpur: Here's why BJP lost UP, Bihar bypolls

Less than a year after its spectacular victory in UP, the BJP has lost the key seats of Phulpur and Gorakhpur to the Gorakhpur was won five times by Yogi Adityanath until he became Chief Minister last year. Phulpur was vacated by Keshav Prasad Maurya, who became his deputy. The loss in the backyards of the two heavy hitters of the BJP — Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya — can be a game-changing event in Indian with the state witnessing new political alignment in the form of SP-BSP alliance. The Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha by-election results were a "lesson", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today, citing over-confidence and the inability to understand the understanding between SP and BSP as prime reasons for the BJP's defeat. ALSO READ: Gorakhpur bypoll: SP writes to EC, alleges irregularities in vote-counting The fact that the BJP lost both the seats -- Gorakhpur was vacated by Adityanath and Phulpur by his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya -- was a reason for review, the chief minister added. ALSO READ: Yogi Adityanath: Gorakhpur, Phulpur bypoll result a lesson for BJP; updates "When the candidates were declared, the SP, BSP and Congress were not together...they had not joined hands then. But suddenly in the middle of the election, the SP and the BSP forged an electoral understanding," he told the media from his residence. "The over-confidence and inability to understand the electoral understanding between the SP and the BSP led to the defeat," Adityanath stressed. Political bargaining has started in the state and people of the state will understand it, he said. Here's why BJP lost to SP-BSP in Uttar Pradesh 1. Yogi Adityanath, BJP's overconfidence Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, whose hometown Gorakhpur went to the today in a staggering upset for the ruling BJP in bypolls, blamed "overconfidence" and conceded that his party underestimated the potency of an Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati combo. ALSO READ: BJP lost Lok Sabha bypolls due to Naresh Agrawal, says Shiv Sena's Raut 2. Gorakhpur child deaths could have gone against Yogi government During his election campaign, Akhilesh Yadav touched upon the last year’s children deaths in the BRD Medical College and announced that a fresh inquiry will conducted into the matter when SP returns to power after 2022 Assembly elections. Akhilesh claimed that the children had died due to shortage of oxygen supply and that a postmortem of the bodies of was not conducted. The incident in August had grabbed attention after reports that the hospital faced shortage of oxygen supply at the time. The state government, however, had denied the claim, and action was taken against the then college principal, in-charge of the particular ward as well as other 3. First time in three decades: BJP’s Gorakhpur pick not from temple For the first time in three decades, the BJP declared a candidate (Upendra Shukla) from outside Gorakhnath temple for the by-election to the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat.

For the past 29 years, Gorakhpur has been represented in Lok Sabha by head priest of Gorakhnath temple. This could be one of the factors behind BJP's defeat.