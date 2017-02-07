Electoral bonds will ensure opacity, not transparency: Prashant Bhushan

"Instead of transparency these electoral bonds
will ensure opacity," he told reporters at the launch of Citizens' Whistleblowers Forum.
At the event, Jagdeep S Chhokar, Founder and Trustee of Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), said, "The finance
minister had said that these bonds are in the character of bearer bonds and will keep the identity of the donor anonymous. If the donor's identity is kept anonymous then how will this move ensure transparency?"
"Transparency and anonymity don't go together. If the purpose of electoral bonds
is to ensure the anonymity of the donor then through these bonds another unknown source of political funding
has been created," he said.
Presenting the Union Budget
2017-2018 last week, Jaitley announced two key steps on political funding
— restricting cash
donations to political parties from an individual to Rs 2,000 and introduction of electoral bonds.
