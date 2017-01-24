Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Snapchat goes tough on fake news; issues guidelines to publishers
Business Standard

Genpact extends maternity leave to 26 weeks in India

The changes to the maternity leave policy came into effect from this year for employees in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Genpact extends maternity leave to 26 weeks in India

Business process management and services provider Genpact on Tuesday said it has increased fully paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks for its employees in India.

Applicable to not only birth mothers but also adopting and commissioning mothers, the maternity leave is accessible to women employees for giving birth to or adopting up to two children, a company release said.

"We are committed to finding ways to bring more women into the workforce and once they are in, finding ways to enable continuity of employment as they balance family and work," Genpact SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Piyush Mehta said.

The changes to the maternity leave policy came into effect from this year for employees in India.

The company also has other women-friendly initiatives under its 'Returning Moms' programme - like access to day care facilities at or near the office locations, stork parking at all locations, work-from-home or flexible hours if the nature of work permits, and shift timings and location of their choice for up to an year upon return from maternity leave.

"Gender diversity is among our top organisational priorities and creating a supportive ecosystem for our women is the first step in that direction," Genpact SVP and Diversity and Inclusion Leader Sasha Sanyal said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Genpact extends maternity leave to 26 weeks in India

The changes to the maternity leave policy came into effect from this year for employees in India

The changes to the maternity leave policy came into effect from this year for employees in India
Business process management and services provider Genpact on Tuesday said it has increased fully paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks for its employees in India.

Applicable to not only birth mothers but also adopting and commissioning mothers, the maternity leave is accessible to women employees for giving birth to or adopting up to two children, a company release said.

"We are committed to finding ways to bring more women into the workforce and once they are in, finding ways to enable continuity of employment as they balance family and work," Genpact SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Piyush Mehta said.

The changes to the maternity leave policy came into effect from this year for employees in India.

The company also has other women-friendly initiatives under its 'Returning Moms' programme - like access to day care facilities at or near the office locations, stork parking at all locations, work-from-home or flexible hours if the nature of work permits, and shift timings and location of their choice for up to an year upon return from maternity leave.

"Gender diversity is among our top organisational priorities and creating a supportive ecosystem for our women is the first step in that direction," Genpact SVP and Diversity and Inclusion Leader Sasha Sanyal said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Genpact extends maternity leave to 26 weeks in India

The changes to the maternity leave policy came into effect from this year for employees in India

Business process management and services provider Genpact on Tuesday said it has increased fully paid maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks for its employees in India.

Applicable to not only birth mothers but also adopting and commissioning mothers, the maternity leave is accessible to women employees for giving birth to or adopting up to two children, a company release said.

"We are committed to finding ways to bring more women into the workforce and once they are in, finding ways to enable continuity of employment as they balance family and work," Genpact SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Piyush Mehta said.

The changes to the maternity leave policy came into effect from this year for employees in India.

The company also has other women-friendly initiatives under its 'Returning Moms' programme - like access to day care facilities at or near the office locations, stork parking at all locations, work-from-home or flexible hours if the nature of work permits, and shift timings and location of their choice for up to an year upon return from maternity leave.

"Gender diversity is among our top organisational priorities and creating a supportive ecosystem for our women is the first step in that direction," Genpact SVP and Diversity and Inclusion Leader Sasha Sanyal said.

image
Business Standard
177 22