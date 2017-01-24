Genpact extends maternity leave to 26 weeks in India

Business process management and services provider on Tuesday said it has increased fully paid from 12 weeks to 26 weeks for its employees in India.

Applicable to not only birth mothers but also adopting and commissioning mothers, the is accessible to women employees for giving birth to or adopting up to two children, a company release said.

"We are committed to finding ways to bring more women into the workforce and once they are in, finding ways to enable continuity of employment as they balance family and work," SVP and Chief Human Resources Officer Piyush Mehta said.

The changes to the policy came into effect from this year for employees in India.

The company also has other women-friendly initiatives under its 'Returning Moms' programme - like access to day care facilities at or near the office locations, stork parking at all locations, work-from-home or flexible hours if the nature of work permits, and shift timings and location of their choice for up to an year upon return from maternity leave.

"Gender diversity is among our top organisational priorities and creating a supportive ecosystem for our women is the first step in that direction," SVP and Diversity and Inclusion Leader Sasha Sanyal said.