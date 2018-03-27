Gold import scheme: PAC panel for probe by CBI, ED into 35 jewellers

A sub-committee of the (PAC) has recommended that the and the should probe as many as 35 jewellery houses in the country for misusing the 80:20 launched in 2013, for alleged money laundering, members of the panel said.

The members of the panel felt that like fugitive diamantaire and owner of Mehul Choksi, these jewellers misused the scheme for and that they should be investigated for violation of the Prevention of Act, a member of the panel said on condition of anonymity.

In August 2013, the then had introduced the 80:20 rule, which said traders would be allowed to import gold only after they had exported 20 per cent of gold from their previous import. The move was implemented in view of current account deficit due to a surge in gold imports.

The rule was scrapped in November 2014 after the NDA came to power.

Senior officials of the (ED) and the on Tuesday appeared before a headed by to discuss a CAG report of 2016 which, the members said, noted that the scheme resulted in a loss of over Rs 1 lakh crore to the exchequer, a source who was present at the meeting said on condition of anonymity.

"The panel has recommended that 35 star or trading houses which were allowed to import gold under the scheme, should be probed by both the and the for and round tripping of black money," a member said.

Earlier this month, while discussing the CAG report of 2016 on gold imports, the members had questioned P Chidambaram's role over the alleged misuse of the 80:20 by jewellers including fugitive for money laundering, the sources said.

The and top officials of the (ED), the Central Board of (CBDT) and the (CBEC) had appeared before the panel.

The members pointed that the scheme resulted in a loss of over Rs 1 trillion to the exchequer and said even the CAG report had said to support the earning of one US dollar (around Rs 60 then) for jewellers, the government had to bear the expenditure in the form of duty foregone of Rs 221.75.

Through the process known as round-tripping, black money that goes out of the country returns as white money.

The has alleged that Choksi and his nephew defrauded of around Rs 126.36 billion. Both left the country in January.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)