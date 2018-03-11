I was sceptical earlier to do reality shows: Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta, who is stepping into the world of with a dance-based show, was initially cynical about being part of format due to the drama created around them. The former Miss will be seen as one of the judges on the show "High Fever... Dance Ka Naya Tevar". "I was quite sceptical earlier to do reality shows. What I had seen on TV (referring to drama element) had also deterred me from coming on the small screen, but the whole concept has changed (now). "It was like you have to ring the angle, get the contestants to cry or do something (to grab attention)," she told The says today the audiences now understand the difference between real and fake. " has also veered away totally from the drama that is created. This show is about entertaining the viewers and not pushing things to a level that it looks fake." The realityshow will have dancers from across India, showcasing their passion for dance on stage in unique pairs.

It's this first-of-its kind format that made Lara say yes to the project. "Through societal norms we have viewed relationships between family members in a certain way and through this show it will shatter the perception of how a relationship should be like. It will be interesting to see. There will be challenges, surprises for the contestants," she adds. Calling the talent and level of performance on the show as incredible, Lara says she initially had preconceived notions of performers coming in from places like Bikaner, and Hoshiyarpur, among others. "I was like they will perform on some folk or classical song but I was stunned when I saw them doing modern day dance styles, something that you never imagined them to do," says the 39-year-old model-turned- Premeringon March 17, "High Fever... Dance Ka Naya Tevar" will be telecast on &TV channel.

