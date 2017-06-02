TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Realty sector poised for better growth, say experts
Business Standard

India, Russia to develop 'independent' credit rating industry

Globally, there are a handful of rating agencies and most of them are based in the US

Press Trust of India  |  St Petersburg 

Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, at the 18th India Russia Annual Summit, at Konstantin Palace, in St. Petersburg, Russia

India and Russia on Thursday vowed to develop a credit rating industry that is “independent from political conjecture”, a move that follows apprehensions about global agencies being biased towards large economies like the US and China. 

The move assumes significance in the wake of several commentators and policy makers in India raising concerns that global rating agencies have not been upgrading India’s sovereign credit rating despite its improving economic and political fundamentals, even as China was viewed favourably by the same agencies.

Globally, there are a handful of rating agencies and most of them are based in the US.

In a joint declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin said they would explore harmonisation of the respective laws in the two countries regarding credit ratings.

Most of the agencies including Fitch, S&P and Moody's have given India the lowest investment grade rating just a notch above the junk grade.

"We will coordinate our positions in order to develop a credit rating industry that is transparent for the market participants and independent from political conjecture.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

India, Russia to develop 'independent' credit rating industry

Globally, there are a handful of rating agencies and most of them are based in the US

India and Russia today vowed to develop a credit rating industry that is "independent from political conjecture" -- a move that follows apprehensions about global agencies being biased towards large economies like the US and China. In a joint declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin also said they would also explore harmonisation of the respective laws in the two countries regarding credit ratings. The move assumes significance in the wake of several commentators and policy makers in India raising concerns that the global rating agencies have not been upgrading India's sovereign credit rating despite its improving economic and political fundamentals, even as China was viewed favourably by the same agencies. Globally, there are a handful of rating agencies and most of them are headquartered in the US. Most of the agencies including Fitch, S&P and Moody's have given India the lowest investment grade rating -- just a notch above the junk ...
India and Russia on Thursday vowed to develop a credit rating industry that is “independent from political conjecture”, a move that follows apprehensions about global agencies being biased towards large economies like the US and China. 

The move assumes significance in the wake of several commentators and policy makers in India raising concerns that global rating agencies have not been upgrading India’s sovereign credit rating despite its improving economic and political fundamentals, even as China was viewed favourably by the same agencies.

Globally, there are a handful of rating agencies and most of them are based in the US.

In a joint declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin said they would explore harmonisation of the respective laws in the two countries regarding credit ratings.

Most of the agencies including Fitch, S&P and Moody's have given India the lowest investment grade rating just a notch above the junk grade.

"We will coordinate our positions in order to develop a credit rating industry that is transparent for the market participants and independent from political conjecture.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

India, Russia to develop 'independent' credit rating industry

Globally, there are a handful of rating agencies and most of them are based in the US

India and Russia on Thursday vowed to develop a credit rating industry that is “independent from political conjecture”, a move that follows apprehensions about global agencies being biased towards large economies like the US and China. 

The move assumes significance in the wake of several commentators and policy makers in India raising concerns that global rating agencies have not been upgrading India’s sovereign credit rating despite its improving economic and political fundamentals, even as China was viewed favourably by the same agencies.

Globally, there are a handful of rating agencies and most of them are based in the US.

In a joint declaration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin said they would explore harmonisation of the respective laws in the two countries regarding credit ratings.

Most of the agencies including Fitch, S&P and Moody's have given India the lowest investment grade rating just a notch above the junk grade.

"We will coordinate our positions in order to develop a credit rating industry that is transparent for the market participants and independent from political conjecture.

image
Business Standard
177 22