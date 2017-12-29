Kazakhstan passes controversial media law

today pushed through a raft of controversial amendments to a media despite concern that the new legislation will further limit freedom of speech in the tightly-controlled nation.



The Central Asian country's Nursultan Nazarbayev, 77, had signed into amendments "aimed at improving legislation on information and communication issues," his office said on Thursday.



Among the changes that have alarmed journalists and civil rights activists was one demanding websites identify users posting comments under articles and retain their data for a period of three months.Another controversial amendment obliges journalists to receive permission from persons mentioned in their articles to publish information that could be classified as "personal, family, medical, banking, commercial and other legally protected secrets."Kazakhstan-based group this month called the new legislation "a to protect corrupt officials" that makes media "defenceless against baseless accusations."had journalists and civil activists involved in discussion of the but ultimately ignored key objections.The earlier sailed through both houses inNazarbayev has ruled over with very little opposition since before independence from the in 1991.

