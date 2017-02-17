Need 'solid evidence' to back Masood Azhar's ban at UN: China

Ahead of its strategic dialogue with India, on Friday said "solid evidence" was needed for it to back efforts to get Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Chief banned by the United Nations (UN).

Foreign Secretary and China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister will hold a new round of strategic dialogue in on February 22, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang told a media briefing

The two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on the international situation and other regional and global issues of mutual interest in the strategic dialogue which is an important communication mechanism between and China, he said.

Commenting on reports of "friction points" in the bilateral relationship, including the issue and India's admission into the (NSG), Geng said, "differences are only natural".

"Through all kinds of conversation and exchanges, including the upcoming Strategic Dialogue, the two sides can step up communication to narrow differences and reach a new consensus on achieving cooperation," he said.

On the issue, over which has put a technical hold on the recent US move to list the chief as a terrorist in the 1267 committee of the UN Security Council, Geng said will support the move if there is solid evidence.

" upholds principles of objectivity, impartiality and professionalism and takes part in relevant discussions. Whether last year's application by or this year's by the relevant country, our position is consistent," Geng said.

"Our criteria is only one, we need solid evidence. If there is solid evidence the application can be approved. If there is no solid evidence there is hardly a consensus," he said.

Stating that has reiterated its stand several times, Geng said, "On the 1267 committee, the latest development is relevant countries have made another application with the committee. Relevant members of the committee are in consultation and relevant parties have failed to reach consensus so far.