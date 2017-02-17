Need 'solid evidence' to back Masood Azhar's ban at UN: China

Ahead of its strategic dialogue with India, China
on Friday said "solid evidence" was needed for it to back efforts to get Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar
banned by the United Nations (UN).
Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar
and China's Executive Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui
will hold a new round of strategic dialogue in Beijing
on February 22, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang told a media briefing Beijing.
The two sides will have an in-depth exchange of views on the international situation and other regional and global issues of mutual interest in the strategic dialogue which is an important communication mechanism between India
and China, he said.
Commenting on reports of "friction points" in the bilateral relationship, including the Azhar
issue and India's admission into the Nuclear Suppliers Group
(NSG), Geng said, "differences are only natural".
"Through all kinds of conversation and exchanges, including the upcoming Strategic Dialogue, the two sides can step up communication to narrow differences and reach a new consensus on achieving cooperation," he said.
On the Azhar
issue, over which China
has put a technical hold on the recent US move to list the JeM
chief as a terrorist in the 1267 committee of the UN Security Council, Geng said China
will support the move if there is solid evidence.
"China
upholds principles of objectivity, impartiality and professionalism and takes part in relevant discussions. Whether last year's application by India
or this year's by the relevant country, our position is consistent," Geng said.
"Our criteria is only one, we need solid evidence. If there is solid evidence the application can be approved. If there is no solid evidence there is hardly a consensus," he said.
Stating that China
has reiterated its stand several times, Geng said, "On the 1267 committee, the latest development is relevant countries have made another application with the committee. Relevant members of the committee are in consultation and relevant parties have failed to reach consensus so far.