JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Trump budget asks more than $200 bn for infrastructure, border security
Business Standard

Dubai exchange explores options as India stops licensing securities abroad

The Indian decision appears to threaten several products offered by the DGCX

Reuters  |  Dubai 

Sensex, BSE, Stock exchange

The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX) said on Monday it was working with Indian exchanges to explore alternatives after India's three main stock exchanges declared they would stop licensing their indexes and securities abroad.

The Indian decision appears to threaten several products offered by the DGCX, which trades futures based on the Bombay Stock Exchange's Sensex index, futures based on single Indian stocks, and Indian rupee and U.

S. dollar-based futures for an Indian index compiled using methodology from MSCI.

"DGCX is working very closely with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as well as India International Exchange (INX) to explore alternative offerings, which will be communicated in due course," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 12 2018. 20:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements