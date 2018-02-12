Dubai exchange explores options as India stops licensing securities abroad

The (DGCX) said on Monday it was working with Indian exchanges to explore alternatives after India's three main stock exchanges declared they would stop licensing their indexes and securities abroad.

The Indian decision appears to threaten several products offered by the DGCX, which trades futures based on the Bombay Stock Exchange's Sensex index, futures based on single Indian stocks, and Indian rupee and U.

S. dollar-based futures for an Indian index compiled using methodology from

" is working very closely with the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) as well as India Exchange (INX) to explore alternative offerings, which will be communicated in due course," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)