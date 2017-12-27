Huawei's China smartphone sales chief detained for suspected bribe-taking

Technologies, the world's third-largest maker, said on Wednesday that are conducting an investigation after the sales head of its unit was detained on suspicion of accepting bribes.

Huawei, which in recent years has overtaken and others to take the top share of China's market but is now under pressure from fast-growing domestic rivals, declined to disclose details of the case.

"The authorities are investigating the matter, and we defer to their discretion as to what can be disclosed," the company said in e-mailed comments to when asked about the case.

"We take our ethics extremely seriously, and have zero tolerance for corrupt behaviour." It gave no further comment.

In an internal memo to staff, however, said Teng Hongfei, the Greater sales head for its consumer division, had been detained for "the suspected crime of accepting bribes as a non-state functionary".

was unable to immediately reach Teng or a for comment.

According to his profile, he worked at and before joining in June 2014.

Since then, has moved past Samsung, Apple, and to become China's largest seller.

But its top spot in the world's biggest market has come under threat over the past year from competitors such as and Vivo, and its profits have suffered as a result.

has a 22.3 per cent share of China's market, followed by at 21.6 per cent, according to third-quarter data from industry tracker

Founded by Ren Zhengfei, a former People's officer, has more than 180,000 employees and has taken a number of high-profile actions in recent years to counter

In January, Ren held a vow-taking ceremony with senior managers who swore not to engage in corruption, and in 2014 an internal inspection found 116 employees in violation of its anti- policies.

