JSW Steel to invest up to $500 mn in Texas plant amid looming trade war

-
ALSO READJSW Steel posts record crude steel output at 4.11 MT in Sept-Dec period JSW may double its bid to Rs 300 bn for debt-laden Bhushan Steel: Sources Tata Steel, Vedanta, JSW to make financial bids for Bhushan Power & Steel JSW Steel seeks land, green nod for 2,980-acre mega steel plant at Paradip JSW Steel: Firm profit outlook will help sustain sentiment
-
JSW Steel Ltd said on Monday its US unit would invest up to $500 million to expand its Texas operations, as part of a Memorandum of Cooperation signed with the Texas Governor's office.
The governor has also approved a grant worth $3.4 million from the Texas Enterprise Fund to JSW Steel (USA) Inc, the steelmaker said in a statement.
The capex plan, which will be completed by March 2020, includes setting up a melt manufacture contiguous plate and pipe facility in Texas, JSW said.
The investment comes at a time of rising concerns about an escalating trade war between the United States and other countries over tariffs.
India's Trade Minister Suresh Prabhu said last week the country will bilaterally discuss import curbs on steel with the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump had pressed ahead with import tariffs on steel and aluminium products.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU