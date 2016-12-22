Exfinity Venture Partners closes second fund with Rs 300 cr in kitty

(Exfinity), a venture capital firm, made a final close of its second fund - Exfinity Fund-Series II, with a corpus of Rs 300 crore.

The Fund is fully subscribed and investors include CXOs, Marquee Industrialists, Family Offices, UHNIs, and Institutions.

Exfinity's first fund that earlier raised Rs 125 crore. With this close, Exfinity's total AUM across funds now stands at Rs 425 crore.

Exfinity is a venture capital fund backing B2B companies mainly in the US-India corridor. Exfinity's investments are predominantly focused on emerging areas in including Cloud, Analytics, Mobility, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, etc.

V Balakrishnan, Chairman LLP said: "Our fund thesis of investing in deep tech product/IP companies in the enterprise space resonated well with our investors. We received strong commitments from high-quality marquee investors, resulting in the increase of our fund size to Rs 300 crores from the initially planned size of Rs 250 crores. Our deal flow is proprietary and we have strong conviction about the approach we are taking that is manifested in our fund thesis"

Shailesh Ghorpade, Managing Partner and CIO of Exfinity Ventures added Exfinity works closely with the portfolio companies in bringing its network and perspectives on strategy, organisation design, go-to-market decisions, capital raising, etc., which entrepreneurs appreciate.

Based in Bangalore, LLP was incorporated in October 2013. It is promoted by industry leaders TV Mohandas Pai, Deepak Ghaisas, Girish Paranjpe, Balakrishnan V and Rajiv Kuchhal. The firm is backed by leading professionals in Indian IT and Investment Management space.