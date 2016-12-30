Modi in the age of populism

With all his efforts to transform the economy stymied, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to redefine and reclaim the political narrative, says T N Ninan

Exactly mid-way through his five-year term, Narendra Modi has changed gears, and possibly direction. Till November, his was an administration seemingly determined to follow a path of sustained incrementalism — a steady flow of small steps whose cumulative impact would be transformative. Or so it was hoped. Then, with virtually no advance warning, Modi launched a “big bang” initiative, bearing the stamp of bold radicalism that many observers had expected of him from the beginning of his administration. Undeterred by widespread criticism of the ...

T N Ninan