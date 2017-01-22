The two faces of Apple in India

Despite its heft, Apple is pushing older models in India

The duality was not lost on Apple’s fans when their beloved brand advertised recently in newspapers. On January 14, the day most of India celebrated the harvest festival, Apple’s front-page advertisements in prominent dailies was for its latest iPhone 7. Nothing new about it, except if you flipped the page, there was another message waiting for readers: To upgrade their three-generation-old iPhone 5s. The multiple messaging while confusing to some, wasn't to those tracking the world’s most valuable tech company closely. The Indian market is a frontier ...

Alnoor Peermohamed