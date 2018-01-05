Apple to issue fix for iPhones, Macs at risk from 'Spectre' chip flaw

-
ALSO READFoxconn details plan to buy Toshiba chip unit Apple pockets $151 profit per handset in July-September quarter: Report Huawei unveils faster phone chip, says can beat Apple, Samsung Chipmaker Dialog plunges further on fears Apple could go it alone Qualcomm files new lawsuit against Apple; wants iPhone imports banned
-
Apple Inc
On Wednesday, Alphabet Inc's
In a statement on its website, Apple said all Mac and iOS devices are affected by both Meltdown and Spectre. But the most recent operating system updates for Mac computers, Apple TVs, iPhones and iPads protect users against the Meltdown attack and do not slow down the devices, it added, and Meltdown does not affect the Apple Watch.
Macs and iOS devices are vulnerable to Spectre attacks through code that can run in web browsers. Apple said it would issue a patch to its Safari web browser for those devices "in the coming days."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU