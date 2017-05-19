Apple to sell 'Made in India' iPhones on trial basis

Initial production of a small number of iPhone has started in Bengaluru

The US-based technology major has started selling at select stores in the country that were assembled in India as part of its trial run.



" is selling in India at select stores. These phones were assembled in India on trial basis in limited quantities," an industry source told PTI.



did not comment on the development.



The technology major a couple of days back had said that it was "beginning initial production of a small number of in Bengaluru".



"The high-end India-made (iPhone SE) have already hit the Indian market. These have been on sale from May 2 onwards," another source said.



A picture shared by the source showed details of the with 32GB storage capacity with 'Designed by in California, Assembled in India' printed on the box.



The picture showed the price of Rs 27,200 inclusive of all taxes on the box.



The source also said the Cupertino-based maker of and iPads had completed the manufacturing of SEs in in April.



The units are assembled by Apple's Taiwanese manufacturing partner Wistron Corp.



Earlier, Karnataka IT Minister had told PTI that the making of in India would help lower prices and gain a foothold in the Indian market.



He had also expressed hope that it would bring in much needed taxes to the state as well.



wants to bring its component manufacturers to India to make parts and export finished phones and is seeking tax concessions on import of key components. However, the central government has rejected most of the demands of the US company.



Kharge also had said if the Centre was keen on taking on China, it should not give special treatment to alone, but to other players like Samsung and Lenovo also if they are desirous of opening manufacturing units in India.



Kharge had said the government should also give companies, including Apple, certain timelines, subsidies and incentives to create a level-playing field.

Press Trust of India