Chinese vendors have slashed the price of Apple’s 8 by up to a fifth in a bid to lure customers amid sluggish demand ahead of the launch of the giant’s much-anticipated X on Friday.

Buyers can now snap up Apple’s new 8 Plus and the more basic 8 models at discounts of between nearly 14 per cent and 20 per cent in mainland China, where iPhones have been known to change hands for as much as four times the price in Hong Kong.

The move comes as data from research firm Canalys shows Apple’s smartphone shipments grew 40 per cent in the third quarter from a year ago to 11 million units, marking the US firm’s best performance in in eight quarters. “Apple’s growth this quarter is only temporary. The high sell-in caters to the pent-up demand of upgrades in the absence of the X,” said Canalys analyst Mo Jia.

“Price cuts on earlier models after announcing the 8 have also helped. However, is unlikely to sustain this growth in Q4.” in didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.