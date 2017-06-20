Google makes job hunting easier with its newly launched employment engine

Job hunters will now be able to go to Google and see job listings collected across the internet

is trying to turn its search engine into an



Beginning from Tuesday, job hunters will be able to go to and see help-wanted listings that its search engine collects across the internet.



The results will aim to streamline such listings by eliminating duplicate jobs posted on different sites.



will also show employer ratings from current and former workers, as well as typical commute times to job locations.



This detailed jobs information is a departure from the way Google's main search engine has traditionally shown only bare-bones links to various help-wanted sites.



is teaming up with a variety of help-wanted and employer-rating services, including LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, and Facebook.

AP/PTI