Planning easy and cheap travel? These 5 apps can help you plan better

With the season of festivals getting back to its fervor, it is time again to plan, save time and fly to your preferred destination, without particularly burning a giant hole in your pocket.

Here are some to help you plan easy and accessible holidays:

Ixigo- app

It is the friend you need to keep in your smartphone for finding the cheapest air tickets or enjoy impressive cash-backs on flight fares. Its value-adds features Automated Web Check-ins, Smart fare alerts, holiday calendar, flight status and tracking, ensure you have an unperturbed and relaxed experience.

What's more? With this one app you can also browse through destination guides, compare hotel tariffs and find the cheapest room rates across the web with the best deals, discounts and cashbacks.

Couchsurfing- connect and stay with locals

Expensive hotels or shady motels aren't the only two options you have when it comes to lodgings in a foreign city. Over 12 million enthusiasts have used to find accommodation, meet or connect with locals in over 230,000 cities across the world.

The app puts you in touch with millions of local hosts readily offering accommodation, whilst letting you connect with locals in real-time and have an organic and authentic experience.

Fuel Buddy- road trip essential

Student life isn't complete without that one road trip, perhaps to the country side, with balmy summer afternoons and easy listening or Indie playlist.

While you imagine the picturesque panoramas sweeping across your face, let Fuel Buddy take care of one essential for the trip - the ready availability of fuel at competitive prices.

By tracking your location, the app provides lists the cheapest gas stations in the vicinity. You can also use the app to know the right time to stop for gas nearby and perhaps scan the washrooms, just in case you badly need it.

HealthyOut- for healthy eating

Avoid eating junk and opt for a nutritious and scrumptious meal with the help of HealthyOut. When in a new city, it is difficult to discover healthy eating out joints. However, HealthyOut traces your location to let you know about the healthier choices served by nearby restaurants. The health chart reveals the exact amount of fat, carbs or protein that you will consume with a particular order.

Viber- keeping in touch made easy

For that one night you really need to speak with your best friend or call back home, is going to be your knight in shining armor. Instead of a tedious signup, just needs you to enter your phone number to sync your contacts, hence facilitating easy conversations with friends or family.

In addition to video or audio calling and text messages, you can also call on a landline number via for a nominal fee. This is a much-welcomed break from the exorbitant international calling plan you may otherwise have to settle for.

