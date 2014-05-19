-
May 30, 2014, Friday
Ashok Chavan paid news case: EC frames five-point charges
Chavan recently won the Lok Sabha polls on a Congress ticket from Nanded
-
May 23, 2014, Friday
Uttarakhand to move SC against ban on hydro power projects
The Uttarakhand Government has decided to move to the Apex Court against the ban imposed on its hydroelectric power projects, ...
-
May 20, 2014, Tuesday
Independents, small parties failed to derail BJP's Mission-26 in Gujarat
The 'NaMo-wave' swept all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat
-
May 20, 2014, Tuesday
BJP may go it alone in Haryana Assembly polls
Rival parties in Haryana are more worried as all BJP candidates won by huge margins
-
May 20, 2014, Tuesday
Mayawati dissolves all committees of BSP
Faced with one of the worst showing in the Lok Sabha polls, BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati today ...
-
May 20, 2014, Tuesday
Reasons behind SP's poor show reviewed: Akhilesh
Amid demands of his resignation over the dismal showing by the ruling Samajwadi party in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, ...
-
May 20, 2014, Tuesday
Congress leader blames outgoing PM for poll defeat
Congress candidate from North Goa seat in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Ravi Naik today blamed outgoing Prime Minister ...
-
May 20, 2014, Tuesday
Legal lacuna in dealing with menace of paid news: V S Sampath
There is a legal lacuna in dealing with the growing menace of 'paid news' in the Indian elections and there is a need to make it ...
-
May 20, 2014, Tuesday
Congress govt in Uttarakhand should resign on moral grounds: Khanduri
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister B C Khanduri today said the Harish Rawat-led Congress government in the hill state should ...
-
May 20, 2014, Tuesday
A Look at the 16th Lok Sabha
Analysis of affidavits filed by the winners suggests voters don't mind electing candidates with criminal cases and money power. A ...
-
May 20, 2014, Tuesday
MNS has to reorient itself to stay afloat after LS debacle
Voters dumped Raj as he failed to provide an alternative development model or make public his much-debated blue print for ...
-
May 19, 2014, Monday
Siddaramaiah's image takes a hit
Despite offering many schemes, the party could not win double-digit numbers in Karnataka
-
May 19, 2014, Monday
Price rise, corruption contributed to defeat: Manmohan
Janardan Dwivedi, quoted Manmohan Singh as saying in the meeting: 'I take responsibility for the shortcomings of my govt'
-
May 19, 2014, Monday
'AAP ran honest campaign in K'taka'
AAP's vote count in the state is 254,501, which is lesser compared to vote count obtained by NOTA -- 257,873
-
May 19, 2014, Monday
Buoyed by LS poll performance, BJP anticipates larger role
Not only did it bag the two prestigious seats of Darjeeling and Asansol, it also emerged second in three other seats of Kolkata ...
-
May 19, 2014, Monday
Resignation of party leadership is not solution: Tewari
Tewari said there is a need to introspect on not only what went wrong for Congress, but also to find out what went right for ...
-
May 19, 2014, Monday
CWC members likely to resign; to attack Rahul's advisors
Congress Working Committe members could offer their resignation at its meeting today in the wake of the party's worst-ever ...
-
May 19, 2014, Monday
Still supporting JD(U) but high command has to decide future: Cong
Its support is crucial for continuation of the JD(U) government in Bihar
-
May 19, 2014, Monday
SDF leader to take oath as Sikkim CM on Wednesday
Pawan Chamling is on his way to surpass the tenure of the longest serving Chief minister of the country
-
May 19, 2014, Monday
Putin in China to strengthen ties
He said that natural gas export deal will allow Russia to diversify its export routes and let China meet its growing demand for ...
