Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI
Indian National Congress

Rahul Gandhi is the Vice President of the Indian National Congress party and the Chairperson of the Indian Youth Congress and the National ...

NARENDRA MODI
Bharatiya Janata Party

Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi is the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

ARVIND KEJRIWAL
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Arvind Kejriwal, a former civil servant, is the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Arun Jaitley
ARUN JAITLEY
Bharatiya Janata Party

Arun Jaitley is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. is the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Amritsar for Lok Sabha elections.

Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj
Bharatiya Janata Party

Sushma Swaraj, the Leader of Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha, is contesting 2014 elections from Vidisha constituency in Madhya Pradesh

L K Advani
L. K. Advani
Bharatiya Janata Party

Lal Krishna Advani is the senior-most leader of the BJP. He will contest 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar, Gujarat

SONIA GANDHI
Indian National Congress

Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the ruling United Progressive Alliance in the Lok Sabha since 2004, has served as President of the Indian National ...

Mulayam Singh
Mulayam Singh
Samajwadi Party

Mulayam Singh Yadav is the head of the Samajwadi Party. He has served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He’ll contest the 2014 elections ...

Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh
Bharatiya Janata Party

Rajnath Singh is the current president of Bharatiya Janata Party. He'll contest the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow.

Mayawati
Mayawati, a PM aspirant, may have to wait a little longer

She is revered by Dalits and some backward classes but post-2012 assembly poll debacle, she is struggling to keep her flock together

