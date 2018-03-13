Rahul Gandhi is the Vice President of the Indian National Congress party and the Chairperson of the Indian Youth Congress and the National ...
Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi is the prime ministerial candidate of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
Arvind Kejriwal, a former civil servant, is the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party.
Arun Jaitley is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. is the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate for Amritsar for Lok Sabha elections.
Sushma Swaraj, the Leader of Opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha, is contesting 2014 elections from Vidisha constituency in Madhya Pradesh
Lal Krishna Advani is the senior-most leader of the BJP. He will contest 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Gandhinagar, Gujarat
Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the ruling United Progressive Alliance in the Lok Sabha since 2004, has served as President of the Indian National ...
Mulayam Singh Yadav is the head of the Samajwadi Party. He has served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. He’ll contest the 2014 elections ...
Rajnath Singh is the current president of Bharatiya Janata Party. He'll contest the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow.
Small government, big gains
A K Bhattacharya
Narendra Modi should take advantage of his party's majority to shrink the size of the Cabinet
Three national missions on priority for the Modi government
Subir Gokarn
Deep structural constraints can be more effectively dealt with in mission mode
Mr Modi, let's get back to business
Devangshu Datta
Recent data suggest that the economy isn't out of the woods, and the PM-designate must live up to high expectations