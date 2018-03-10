Banking News
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi in his tweet about "other law firms" was referring to the searches carried out by the CBI at the Mumbai offices of Cyril ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Man dupes SBI travel card platform for Rs 93 mn, CBI files FIR after a year
Accused is named as Sandeep Poojary, an employee of Yalamanchili Software Export, which provides manpower resources for handling ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Andhra Bank stocks sink to 15-year low amid ED probe involving ex-director
The CBI had filed a complaint in the case last year in October
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Indian Bank, UBI classify STC account as NPA over non-payment of interest
Shares of the firm had closed at Rs 140.40 apiece on Friday, down 1.61 per cent from its previous close on the BSE
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
SBI, UCO Bank looking for buyers to clear off Rs 12.45-billion NPAs
Sona Alloys has an outstanding of Rs 6.47 billion towards SBI, while Zenith Birla has Rs 1.39 billion
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
PNB scam: RBI initiates audit of PSBs with focus on trade finance, LoUs
Most of the banking frauds and wilful default cases, like Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya's cases are said to pertain to trade
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
ICAI issues advisory on joint auditors' work allocation in bank audits
The allocation of work should be in agreement with the management of the bank, said ICAI
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
RBI should ensure that PNB scam doesn't 'paralyse' financial system: Ficci
Ficci prez Rahesh Shah said, "We have to overcome the fear psychosis. The investigation should not result in fear psychosis."
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Indian Bank, Union Bank classifies State Trading Corporation account as NPA
Due to non-payment of interest of Rs 192.9 mn on bank borrowings, Indian Bank and Union Bank of India have reported STC accounts ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
PSBs recap should be part of broader package of financial reforms, says IMF
India's banking sector will be saddled with GNPAs worth a staggering Rs 9.5 trillion by March-end, up from Rs 8 trillion in the ...
-
March 11, 2018, Sunday
The better debtor? Decline in default on credit given to women-led groups
NPAs as a percentage of total loans given to women-led SHGs in January 2018 dropped to 2.55% from a high of almost 26% before ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Time ripe for holding co for PSBs to fix fund-crunch, fraud mess: Mundra
In step two, the government should do away with the majority in the holding company.
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
PNB scam: Jewellers face working capital crunch as banks make loans harder
Lenders have increased the number of loan-approving staff; both fund-based assistance and opening LCs and executing export orders ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
PNB scam: Govt makes passport details must for loans of Rs 500 mn and above
For all existing loans of over Rs 500 million, banks have been asked to collect passport details of borrowers within 45 days
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Bandhan: Banking on lowest strata of credit market for its ambitious IPO
In its IPO filing, Bandhan Bank has valued itself at about Rs 450 billion-higher than any public sector bank, expect State Bank ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
PNB scam: Nirav Modi replied to CBI, will take time to return, says lawyer
'He'll take time to come back as there are security concerns and he's managing his business abroad,' said Nirav Modi's lawyer
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
The case that can prompt foreign courts to extradite Nirav Modi
3 companies of Nirav that were hauled in for mis-declaration of exports of diamonds from their units at Surat SEZ could prove to ...
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Scam-hit PNB may need to provide for around Rs 60 bn in losses this quarter
Bank to pay if RBI declines its relaxation plea
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
PNB fraud fallout: Loan disbursements to corporate India take a hit
public sector banks have scaled down activities like extending trade credit, guarantees and letter of credit
-
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Chinks in UPI armour begin to show; users lose money on failed transactions
Payments corp not following on cases of stuck payments and banks not upgrading capacity in line with volumes