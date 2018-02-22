-
March 12, 2018, Monday
TN forest fire: Online group organised trekking
A trekking expedition that ended up killing nine persons after a fire broke out on the Kurangani Hills in Tamil Nadu, is alleged ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Indira said she will be killed, I told dad he too will die: Rahul
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said his grandmother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi told him she will be killed and ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Indian-origin researchers develop handy blood pressure app, hardware
To get the accuracy of cuff devices and the convenience of mobile device apps, a team led by an Indian-origin researcher has ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Rahul says he, his sister have 'completely forgiven' father's killers
Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that he and his sister Priyanka Gandhi had "completely forgiven" their father ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Infighting in Congress, corruption cost us dear: Rahul
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that internal bickering and generational fight within the Congress party and ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
If I was PM, would have thrown demonetisation file in dustbin: Rahul
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took everyone by surprise with his reply when he was asked how he would have rolled ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Now ride with 'Mario' in Google Maps
Google has rolled out a feature in Maps that will turn any ride into a fun trip as users can now include a Mario Kart on the ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
March 10, 2018, Saturday
India, France to work together in India Ocean, combat terrorism
India and France on Saturday agreed to work together in the Indian Ocean region, strengthen defence cooperation and add new ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Stress is contagious: Study
If your partner is stressed, the chances are high that you may suffer stress too, say researchers, including one of ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
Twitter appoints IIT-Bombay alumnus Parag Agrawal as new CTO
Twitter has appointed distinguished engineer Parag Agrawal, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B), as its ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
BJP less concerned about peace, tranquility: Rahul in Singapore
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day foreign trip that will also take him to Malaysia, on Thursday said here ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
US man admits killing Kuchibotla in racist attack
The man who shot Indian software engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla after shouting, "Get out of my country" has admitted in an US ...
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Trump taking the US backwards: Indian-American filmmaker
Indian-American Saila Kariat, who has made her directing debut with "The Valley", says the US -- where a debate on immigrants has ...
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Novel blood test may detect Zika more accurately
A new blood test may extend the window of accurate detection from weeks to months after the onset of Zika infection, giving ...
March 04, 2018, Sunday
Listening to music may help you exercise longer
Listening to music while exercising can help you work out for a longer time than those who do not have music playing in their ...
March 02, 2018, Friday
In LA museum, see how Mughals inspired iconic 17th Century Dutch painter
A museum here is launching an exhibition "Rembrandt and the Inspiration of India" that reveals how the 17th Century Dutch painter ...
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Sridevi died from 'accidental drowning': Report; repatriation delayed
Hours after Dubai Police transferred the case of Indian actor Sridevi's death to Dubai Public Prosecution following revelation ...
February 23, 2018, Friday
Ford Motor Indian-origin senior executive quits; replaced by another
A top-level Indian-origin executive who was in-charge of auto-maker Ford Motor's North American operations, Raj Nair, has left ...
February 22, 2018, Thursday
India ascertaining how visa issued to Khalistan separatist
With his visit already clouded over the issue of support to Khalistanis, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced a huge ...
