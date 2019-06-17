4 Indian-American family members found dead inside house

Four members of an Indian-American family were dead with gunshot wounds inside a house in the US state of Iowa, authorities said.

Officers with the were sent at around 10 a.m. on Saturday to the 900 block of 65th Street, where they found the bodies, reports the local News.

Police identified the bodies as Chandrasekhar Sunkara, 44, Lavanya Sunkara, 41, a 15 and a 10-year-old boy.

The police said they all died of apparent gunshot wounds but an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

"This tragedy will impact family, friends, co-workers, anyone that knew this family," Sgt. said in statement.

"We are continuing to work through this investigation. We will follow through until we have answered as many questions as the evidence allows. We are confident, though, that there is no continuing threat to the community."

Authorities said other family members - two adults and two children - were staying at the home as guests, News quoted the police as saying.

When the victims were discovered, one of the survivors ran outside looking for help.

