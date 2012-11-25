-
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Want to lend some stability to your portfolio? Go for gold as a hedge
With both equity and bond markets likely to be disturbed this year, investors should allocate about 10 per cent to gold as a ...
October 16, 2017, Monday
Investing in gold? Know your 'options' before taking the plunge
It will be a cheaper way to bet on gold price movement as compared to futures
August 10, 2017, Thursday
Don't buy gold online for investments
Paytm gold offering is attractive but opt for gold bonds if you want to save for future needs
July 11, 2017, Tuesday
Investing in gold bonds makes more sense in GST era
Sales of physical gold now attract 3% GST, while there is no cost or tax attached to sovereign gold
May 17, 2017, Wednesday
Looking to invest? Why you should buy gold bonds from secondary market
With 5 out of 7 tranches trading at discount, there is good opportunity for investors
April 25, 2017, Tuesday
Planning to buy gold this Akshaya Tritiya? Keep these key things in mind
An explainer on how to go about making investments in gold ahead of Akshaya Tritiya
February 16, 2017, Thursday
Maintain 8-12% allocation to gold
If the US starts a trade war and follow weak dollar policy, later in 2017 gold will rise
October 25, 2016, Tuesday
Gold bonds will score over ETFs
Invest in these for the long term; a Fed rate hike and an import duty cut by the government could trigger a correction in the ...
September 08, 2016, Thursday
Why investors should invest in sovereign gold bond
The gold price rally is likely to continue. The investor also gets interest and tax benefit that make bonds a lucrative
October 24, 2015, Saturday
Monetise your idle gold
Through GMS one can earn interest on accumulated gold
May 19, 2015, Tuesday
Gold monetisation plan offers tax-exempt interest
Draft note says scheme to be exempt from income tax, capital gains and wealth tax
July 29, 2014, Tuesday
Gold spend on a high, says NSSO
Real estate buying dropped between 2004 and 2012
April 15, 2013, Monday
'Gold ETFs to face redemption pressure if price keeps falling'
Fund houses today said redemption pressure will certainly rise if the price fall continues
March 01, 2013, Friday
Inflation-beaters in the works
Though still in discussion stage, these instruments can be supplements to gold
February 22, 2013, Friday
Govt mulls new deposit scheme to bring down physical gold demand
The ministry of finance is considering a new form of gold deposit scheme that could bring down the demand of gold in the system ...
November 25, 2012, Sunday
Be aggressive to beat inflation
Moderate growth and high inflation has been the bane of many investors. Moderate growth has led to slower rise in incomes. But ...
January 16, 2018, Tuesday
Hold 10% gold in your portfolio for support as equities may see correction
If you are one of those investors who became frustrated by gold's poor run over the past several years and eliminated it from ...
September 12, 2017, Tuesday
Why you should bank on gold in these uncertain times
Build a 10-15 per cent allocation to the yellow metal in your portfolio to guard it against economic and geopolitical risks
July 27, 2017, Thursday
Gold bonds' popularity linked to investment demand
But govt's moves will provide more liquidity to SGBs in the secondary market
June 29, 2017, Thursday
Physical gold is getting old
Losing its sheen as both a hedge against inflation and a safe investment avenue
April 28, 2017, Friday
Buy gold for price as low as Re 1 this Akshaya Tritiya: Here's how
What if you were told that you can buy gold for a rupee on Akshaya Tritiya 2017?
April 18, 2017, Tuesday
Akshaya Tritiya next week: Is it a good time to buy gold?
The recent rise in gold prices may not last, say experts
December 04, 2016, Sunday
Make sure your gold is accounted for
If you don't have bills, look up your bank records or ask your jeweller to reissue bills
October 25, 2016, Tuesday
Yellow metal is off its high, should you invest in gold bonds right now?
In the short term, a possible Fed rate hike and an import duty cut by the government could trigger a correction
March 10, 2016, Thursday
Investors might give gold bonds a miss
These are perfect for those who used to buy gold in physical form
September 09, 2015, Wednesday
Buy gold bonds this festival season
If RBI issues these bonds before festive season, gold investors can clearly go for them
May 13, 2015, Wednesday
Is it time to shift to gold?
While one might argue that the current move and fundamentals behind it are short term in character, there is a strong ...
April 15, 2013, Monday
'India's gold import to fall by 25% in April'
Gold imports are likely to go down by about 25% this month to around 53.25 tonnes compared to the same period last year
April 15, 2013, Monday
Jewellers eye moolah as demand surges on cheaper gold
Jewellers are also expecting prices to fall further to around Rs 25,000 per 10 grams in the immediate short-term
February 23, 2013, Saturday
Jewellers' gold saving scheme not for investment
Ask ten people around you about investment in gold and 8 or 9 are likely to say they have jewellery worth an x amount. A recent ...
January 22, 2013, Tuesday
Govt raises Customs duty on gold by 2 percentage points
The government on Monday increased the Customs duty on gold and platinum by two percentage points to six per cent.