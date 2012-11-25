February 22, 2018, Thursday Want to lend some stability to your portfolio? Go for gold as a hedge With both equity and bond markets likely to be disturbed this year, investors should allocate about 10 per cent to gold as a ...

October 16, 2017, Monday Investing in gold? Know your 'options' before taking the plunge It will be a cheaper way to bet on gold price movement as compared to futures

August 10, 2017, Thursday Don't buy gold online for investments Paytm gold offering is attractive but opt for gold bonds if you want to save for future needs

July 11, 2017, Tuesday Investing in gold bonds makes more sense in GST era Sales of physical gold now attract 3% GST, while there is no cost or tax attached to sovereign gold

May 17, 2017, Wednesday Looking to invest? Why you should buy gold bonds from secondary market With 5 out of 7 tranches trading at discount, there is good opportunity for investors

April 25, 2017, Tuesday Planning to buy gold this Akshaya Tritiya? Keep these key things in mind An explainer on how to go about making investments in gold ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

February 16, 2017, Thursday Maintain 8-12% allocation to gold If the US starts a trade war and follow weak dollar policy, later in 2017 gold will rise

October 25, 2016, Tuesday Gold bonds will score over ETFs Invest in these for the long term; a Fed rate hike and an import duty cut by the government could trigger a correction in the ...

September 08, 2016, Thursday Why investors should invest in sovereign gold bond The gold price rally is likely to continue. The investor also gets interest and tax benefit that make bonds a lucrative

October 24, 2015, Saturday Monetise your idle gold Through GMS one can earn interest on accumulated gold

May 19, 2015, Tuesday Gold monetisation plan offers tax-exempt interest Draft note says scheme to be exempt from income tax, capital gains and wealth tax

July 29, 2014, Tuesday Gold spend on a high, says NSSO Real estate buying dropped between 2004 and 2012

April 15, 2013, Monday 'Gold ETFs to face redemption pressure if price keeps falling' Fund houses today said redemption pressure will certainly rise if the price fall continues

March 01, 2013, Friday Inflation-beaters in the works Though still in discussion stage, these instruments can be supplements to gold

February 22, 2013, Friday Govt mulls new deposit scheme to bring down physical gold demand The ministry of finance is considering a new form of gold deposit scheme that could bring down the demand of gold in the system ...