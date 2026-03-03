Can you lose your home over unpaid property tax? What the law actually says

Unpaid property tax can legally escalate to the attachment and auction of a home within months. However, this power is not unfettered; multiple statutory safeguards must be met before a property goes under the hammer.

The issue recently came into focus after municipal authorities in Bengaluru started auction proceedings against certain residential properties to recover tax arrears. Officials said they issued the notices after statutory timelines had expired. The episode has raised concerns among homeowners about how quickly a tax default can snowball into a threat to ownership.

When does escalation happen?

According to Section 156 of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Act, 2020, a demand notice must first be served once tax becomes due, said Tusi Kumar, partner at law firm Singhania & Co. If the taxpayer neither pays nor files an appeal within 30 days, default status arises and recovery proceedings can begin.

Similarly, the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976 declares property tax a first charge on the property, enabling distress and sale after due process. “Auction of immovable property is therefore a statutory recovery step following default, not a preliminary measure,” Kumar said.

The mandatory notice chain before auction

B. Shravanth Shanker, managing partner at B. Shanker Advocates LLP, said the law prescribes a sequential framework. It begins with an assessment order and demand notice, granting roughly 30 days to pay or challenge the liability. If unpaid, a pre-recovery show cause notice must follow.

Only thereafter can a formal attachment order be issued and affixed on the property. The auction stage requires proclamation in the prescribed format, fixation of an upset price, and public notice with a lead time of around 10-15 days.

“These steps are not procedural niceties but conditions precedent,” Shanker said, adding that foundational defects such as improper service of notice or denial of opportunity can render an auction vulnerable to being set aside.

No minimum-debt threshold

There is no legal rule that tax dues must form a fixed percentage of property value before sale. “Even if a property worth Rs 1 crore has just Rs 1 lakh in arrears, the authority may attach and auction it as a last resort,” said Harsh Khabar, an advocate at Delhi High Court.

Indian recovery statutes focus on lawful procedure, not proportionality of debt to value. After sale, however, surplus proceeds beyond arrears and costs must be refunded to the owner.

Can a low auction price be challenged?

Khabar noted that the law does not mandate full market value in municipal auctions; the reserve price is generally fixed by the recovery authority based on guidance values or local indicators. However, Shanker adds that courts may intervene where material irregularities, fraud or gross undervaluation cause substantial injury.

Even after a sale certificate is issued, the original owner can approach a civil court or invoke writ jurisdiction on limited grounds such as jurisdictional illegality, breach of natural justice or serious procedural defects.

Paying dues on time is the simplest protection, but where disputes arise, the law does provide structured remedies — provided homeowners act within statutory timelines.