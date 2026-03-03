Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Credit card interest rate rising? Here's what's likely causing the spike

Credit card interest rate rising? Here's what's likely causing the spike

Understanding variable Annual Percentage Rate essential to avoiding sudden debt spikes caused by shifting interest rate cycles, late payment penalties, expiry of introductory offers

credit card, payment, transaction

Image Credit: Bloomberg

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Many credit card users assume their interest rate is fixed — until a sharp rise in their monthly bill proves otherwise. Behind this sudden increase is the Annual Percentage Rate (APR), a variable figure.
 
APR is the annualised interest rate on the unpaid balance on your credit card. In India, most cards carry interest rates of 30 per cent to 45 per cent. While this may appear manageable on paper, the cost compounds quickly if dues are not cleared in full.
 
Interest is calculated on the monthly outstanding balance. If you carry forward Rs 10,000 and pay only the minimum amount due, interest continues to accrue on the remaining sum. Over a few months, the total payable can rise far beyond the original spend.
 
 

Why your APR can increase

 
Your credit card interest may increase for various reasons:
   
Changes in interest rate cycle

Also Read

US Israel strike Iran

Ukraine to Iran: How modern war is altering the math of defence production

International flights

Indian airlines resume limited flights from West Asia: Details here

chatgpt

ChatGPT uninstalls jump 295% after Pentagon deal; Claude tops US charts

earphones and hearing loss

Are your earphones damaging your hearing? Experts warn of early risks

oil, crude oil,

China firms in limbo after Iran strikes disrupt trade, oil flows in Gulf

 
When the Reserve Bank of India tightens liquidity or interest rates rise in the broader economy, banks often reprice loans and credit products. Credit cards are unsecured loans, and lenders adjust rates to reflect higher funding costs or perceived risk.
   
Late payments
 
Missing a due date can trigger penalty interest. Some banks increase the applicable rate for customers who delay payments repeatedly. In addition to higher interest, late payments can damage your credit score.
   
Expiry of promotional offers
 
Low-interest schemes, no-cost EMIs or introductory rates are temporary. Once the offer period ends, the standard APR applies to any unpaid balance. If you are carrying forward dues, your borrowing cost can jump suddenly.
   

How to manage APR

 
If your credit card interest has increased, act quickly:
   
  • Avoid fresh discretionary spending on the card.
  • Pay more than the minimum due; aim to clear the full outstanding amount.
  • Evaluate balance transfer options or a lower-cost personal loan if the outstanding amount is large.
 
Credit cards are efficient payment tools, but expensive borrowing instruments. Clearing the full bill every month is the only reliable way to avoid high APR charges.

More From This Section

Consumer Rights

File consumer complaint within two years of the last cause of actionpremium

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank increases locker rents by up to 184%, tightens access rules

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

New to stocks? Sebi warns of investors being 'hijacked by scamsters'

Happy Holi 2025

Holi bank holidays 2026: Check where banks will shut on March 3 and 4

Smoke rises from the UN office premises in Gilgit on Sunday | Photo: Reuters

Middle East tensions disrupt travel: What fliers must know before you book

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayUS Advisory for Americans in Middle EastGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictIs Dhurandhar 2 Trailer OutM4 iPad Air