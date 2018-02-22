-
March 12, 2018, Monday
FemTech emerging as next big disruptor in global health care: Study
Vantage point: Insights from cutting-edge research
March 12, 2018, Monday
Hyundai plans to make the transition through improved customer experience
The company says it has yielded benefit in terms of less lead time, high enquiry tracking, better accessibility, providing unique ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Statspeak: Company culture is key to unlocking gender equality, says study
The research found that in companies where the 40 factors are most common, everyone benefits, with 98 per cent being satisfied ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Home cooking needs to be given their due, says Nestle's Maarten Geraets
Many alternatives that target similar consumption moments have come into the noodles space: Maarten Geraets tells Sangeeta Tanwar
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Leverage Artificial Intelligence in fintech with data management sources
The seven leading US commercial banks have prioritised strategic technological advancement by investing in AI applications to ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Mondelez tweaks supply chain by embracing tech to power key functions
The chocolate maker is embracing technology to power key functions such as distribution, retail and sales, besides leveraging ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Snickers TV campaign: Dhoni endorses an unlikely antidote to hunger pangs
The brief for the campaign was to refresh the theme by exploring hunger traits apart from diva/irritability
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Too much of a good thing: Chaos of working apps overload
Sixty-nine per cent workers waste up to an hour a day navigating between myriad communications apps, amounting to 32 days per
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#552)
Answers to The Strategist Quiz, March 1, 2018
March 07, 2018, Wednesday
The Strategist Quiz #553
The Strategist Quiz, March 8, 2018
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Answers to The Strategist Quiz (#551)
Answers to The Strategist Quiz, February 22, 2018
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
The Strategist Quiz (#552)
The Strategist Quiz, March 1, 2018
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Digital banking users to reach 2 billion this year, says Juniper Research
2017 saw banks worldwide engaging in both technology investments and new tech offerings
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Zee5's brand campaign highlights multilingual content as USP
India's digital story would be fuelled by new language consumers and that's the need gap Zee5 hopes to fill
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Dealing with digital: Age, hierarchical mindsets are a key challenge for HR
Organisations are responding to the advent of digital in a world that is experiencing change at an exponential speed
February 28, 2018, Wednesday
Hero rides on green mobility, plans futuristic cycle stores for youngsters
Built from the ground up, Sprint stores are fully equipped to meet the 3S of retail business, namely sales, service and spares
February 26, 2018, Monday
Indian firms see rise in talent gap in cybersecurity skills: Survey
72 per cent respondents predicted high demand for cybersecurity in 2020
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Millennials redefining the consumer story in India, says report
Savings account for 10 per cent of the overall or any incremental income
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Our strength is creating scalable journey for our clients: Ritesh Gandotra
We are targeting health care and insurance segment where we are engaged in a few proof of concept activities, says the top Xerox ...
February 25, 2018, Sunday
Overseas gambit: Ola has to identify a need gap to attract drivers, clients
As the ride-sharing platform goes beyond India, it has to identify a need gap to attract both drivers and customers
