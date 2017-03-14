Parrikar takes oath as Goa CM, floor test on Thursday

Enter the characters shown in the image.

Earlier in the day, Parrikar resigned to head a new government in Parrikar has been chief minister of twice before -- from October 2000 to February 2005 and from March 2012 to November 8, 2014 before being appointed the Defence Minister.

election result 2017 LIVE : Over two years after he quit as Chief Minister of to become the nation's Defence Minister, is set to take over the coastal state's mantle again on Tuesday as the head of a BJP-led government. The decks were cleared for Parrikar to take oath as Chief Minister with President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday accepting his resignation as Defence Minister and assigning additional charge of the ministry to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. "The President has accepted Manohar Parrikar's resignation from the council of ministers with immediate effect under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," a President Office statement said.

5:35 PM

Panaji: Manohar Parrikar after taking oath as Chief Minister of Goa; Former-CM Laxmikant Parsekar also present pic.twitter.com/78GZkusTIn — ANI (@ANI_news) March 14, 2017

5:29 PM Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Venkaiah Naidu also attend the swearing-in ceremony.

5:24 PM

#FLASH Manohar Parrikar takes oath as Chief Minister of Goa pic.twitter.com/NAo8W6Dbui — ANI (@ANI_news) March 14, 2017

5:24 PM BJP Chief Amit Shah attends the swearing-in ceremony.

5:22 PM Manohar Parrikar takes oath as Goa Chief Minister.

5:18 PM Manohar Parrikar to take oath as Goa Chief Minister.

5:17 PM No reason for the Governor to call Congress to form government in Goa as BJP had given letters of support of 21 MLAs: Arun Jaitley

4:58 PM I think Supreme Court has given the right order, BJP is fully confident of getting a majority: Arun Jaitley on Goa government formation tussle

4:57 PM Congress neither elected a leader nor made a claim in front of the Governor: Arun Jaitley on Goa government formation tussle

3:54 PM

All the allegations against BJP are baseless: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Rahul Gandhi

3:16 PM Governor in Goa had only one claim of 21 MLAs out of 40 with Parrikar as leader. 17 MLAs of Congress did not even make a claim: Arun Jaitley

3:15 PM Congress complains a bit too much. It accused BJP of ‘stealing’ mandate in Goa. It unsuccessfully petitioned before SC: Arun Jaitley

3:15 PM Goa produced an inconclusive verdict. There was a hung assembly, obviously post-poll alliances will be formed: Arun Jaitley

3:14 PM

We wrote to Goa Governor on March 12, we came to the office, but was told as it's a holiday and it's closed: L Falerio, Congress

2:14 PM All 17 Congress MLAs meet #Goa Governor Mridula Sinha in Raj Bhawan

2:00 PM

Goa: Congress MLAs led by senior leader Digvijay Singh reach Governor House in Panaji pic.twitter.com/r6W6dTV0w3 — ANI (@ANI_news) March 14, 2017

2:00 PM Congress MLAs led by senior leader Digvijaya Singh reach Goa Governor's House in Panaji

1:48 PM SC refuses to stay Manohar Parrikar's swearing in as Goa CM, orders floor test

1:45 PM Need to make structural changes in Congress, says Rahul Gandhi

1:42 PM Manohar Parrikar dealt with Pakistan sternly, ushered transparency as defence minister

1:30 PM This is a great victory for us: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Supreme Court's directive of floor test in Goa

1:22 PM You come at the swearing-in ceremony, I will give reaction after it. Come at 5'o clock: Manohar Parrikar on SC directive of floor test in Goa

1:22 PM Our fight is against BJP's ideology, what they did in Manipur and Goa is exactly the ideology we are fighting against, says Rahul Gandhi

1:21 PM Out of 5 states, BJP won 2, we won 3. In two of the states we won, democracy is being undermined by them (BJP) by using financial power and money, says Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

12:46 PM Manohar Parrikar will be able to prove majority in the Goa Assembly, says Venkaiah Naidu

12:33 PM Real result will be shown only after floor test. I think court has come out with a good decision: Abhishek Singhvi on govt. formation in Goa

12:33 PM Goa election 2017 result: Congress party won 17 seats

12:32 PM The BJP won 13 seats in the 40-member Goa Assembly

12:32 PM The fact that governor hasn't consulted the single largest party is a violation of the constitution: Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress

12:31 PM Three MLAs of the Goa Forward Party, three of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and two Independents have pledged their support to Parrikar

12:31 PM Governor Sinha had invited Parrikar to form the next government in the coastal state after he submitted a letter of support of 21 legislators

12:31 PM Manohar Parrikar's swearing-in ceremony: The apex court told the Congress that it should have gone to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha rather than raising the matter before the judiciary

12:28 PM Manohar Parrikar's swearing-in ceremony: Members of Congress, NCP and RJD raise the issue during Question Hour. Congress leader in the House Mallikarjun Kharge claims that democracy is being murdered.

12:25 PM Congress was not able to choose a leader due to their internal tussle and they are blaming us for it: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

12:24 PM There was no horse-trading in Goa, had discussion with non-BJP MLAs they had some conditions; support was unanimous: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

12:23 PM Manohar Parrikar to take oath as Goa Chief Minister today

12:14 PM Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari will attend Manohar Parrikar's swearing-in ceremony

12:13 PM Goa election result 2017: SC directs floor test at 11 am on Thursday

12:11 PM Setback for Congress as swearing-in of Manohar Parrikar to go on as per schedule

12:10 PM

Is it Constitutional? Doesn't it violate the Sarkaria Commission guidelines ? Is it Moral ? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 14, 2017

12:10 PM

She didn't even meet the single largest party elected by people of Goa before calling Parrikar to take oath. Is it justice ? — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 14, 2017

12:09 PM

Now today we sought appointment for 1030 but she has given us time for 1330. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 14, 2017

12:09 PM

We have been requesting Hon Governor Goa for appointment since 12th night but were not given. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 14, 2017

12:06 PM Congress party to Supreme Court: Goa governor's decision pre-determined

12:05 PM Goa election result 2017: Ravi Shankar Prasad says, 'Congress party needs to introspect'

12:03 PM Goa election result 2017: SC refuses to stay oath taking of Manohar Parrikar

11:56 AM Arun Jaitley takes charge as defence minister. He was given the addition charge of defence ministry after Manohar Parrikar's resignation

11:50 AM Congress seeks composite floor test in Goa Assembly between Manohar Parikar and Chandrakant Kavlekar

11:49 AM BJP has clearly shown strength in Goa: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

11:41 AM Congress and NCP stages a walkout from Lok Sabha over government formation in Goa

11:40 AM Goa election result 2017: Supreme Court orders floor test in Goa

11:40 AM Indian rupee zooms 42 paise on BJP win

11:37 AM Goa election result 2017: Senior lawyer Harish Salve is representing Central government; Abhishek Singhvi is representing Congress in SC

11:36 AM SC says floor test has to be carried out in Goa Assembly forthwith

11:30 AM Goa Governor to meet Congress Party leaders at 1:30 PM

11:29 AM SC on single largest party: Invitation subject to numbers

11:26 AM SC asks Congress why they did not approach the Governor of Goa over govt formation

11:24 AM Supreme Court to Congress: if you had the numbers, you should have filed support affidavits to Governor.







11:22 AM

Just now phoned Parrikar and congratulated him and also expressed sorrow that we lost an very honest tough Defence Minister — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 13, 2017

11:21 AM Goa election result 2017: During hearing on Congress's petition SC bench headed by CJI Khehar observed that numbers should determine single largest party

11:20 AM You haven't demonstrated before Governor that number is in your favour: SC to Congress Party

11:19 AM Manohar Parrikar as Goa CM: SC asks whether Congress has any evidence to repudiate Parikar's claim of having support of 21 MLAs despite BJP winning only 13 seats

11:18 AM Manohar Parrikar as Goa CM: During hearing of Congress petition in SC, petitioner alleged that established constitutional practices are being violated by BJP

11:17 AM Goa election result: During hearing of Congress' petition in SC, they are alleging that BJP is involved in horse trading

11:14 AM

Hearing on Congress' petition challenging appointment of Manohar Parrikar as Goa CM begins in Supreme Court

10:33 AM BJP is doing horse-trading in Manipur, they are murdering democracy all over the country: Ripun Bora, Congress MP

10:24 AM The petition for urgent hearing was mentioned before Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar, and is scheduled to take place later today

10:24 AM The Congress claimed that the Governor should have invited them to form government, as they are the single largest party with 17 seats

9:54 AM Goa elections 2017: Congress moves SC over decision to appoint BJP's Manohar Parrikar as CM

9:52 AM Goa election result: Congress Legislative Party to meet at Congress House. All Congress MLAs along with Digvijaya Singh will meet Guv post CLP meet

9:50 AM In Delhi when BJP was largest party they were called to form government but they refused,that's when AAP was invited so AAP-Congress formed govt: Digvijay Singh

9:49 AM Single largest party must be called to form govt, Governor has to act under constitution: Digvijay Singh

9:48 AM Congress gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over issue of government formation in Goa & Manipur

9:42 AM "Parrikar is not the chosen candidate for CM in the eyes of locals in Goa. The recent events are very unfortunate for the democracy," said Arshad

9:41 AM Congress leader Rizwan Arshad questioned Parrikar regarding why he did not contest the elections if he desired to be the Chief Minister

9:40 AM Congress party brands Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP ministers as 'power-hungry' politicians, going against the will of the locals

