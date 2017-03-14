TRENDING ON BS
Goa Governor invited BJP to form govt despite Congress' letter for invitation: Digvijaya Singh

Biren Singh to be sworn in as BJP's first Manipur CM tomorrow
Business Standard

Parrikar takes oath as Goa CM, floor test on Thursday

Get live updates on Manohar Parrikar's swearing-in ceremony as Goa Chief Minister

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. Photo: PTI
Manohar Parrikar. Photo: PTI

    Manohar Parrikar's mixed legacy as defence minister: Good intentions, stalled by bureaucrats Parrikar is Goa CM: Why he will be dearly missed at his old charge Manohar Parrikar's surgical and sartorial strikes Parrikar's take on breaking news

Goa election result 2017 LIVE: Over two years after he quit as Chief Minister of Goa to become the nation's Defence Minister, Manohar Parrikar is set to take over the coastal state's mantle again on Tuesday as the head of a BJP-led government. The decks were cleared for Parrikar to take oath as Goa Chief Minister with President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday accepting his resignation as Defence Minister and assigning additional charge of the ministry to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

"The President has accepted Manohar Parrikar's resignation from the council of ministers with immediate effect under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," a President Office statement said.

Earlier in the day, Parrikar resigned to head a new BJP government in Goa. Parrikar has been chief minister of Goa twice before -- from October 2000 to February 2005 and from March 2012 to November 8, 2014 before being appointed the Defence Minister.

