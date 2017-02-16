I am 'adopted son' of UP, says PM Modi

Calling himself as the "adopted son" of Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister on Thursday said the future of the state cannot be ensured without ridding it of Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and

Invoking Lord Krishna at an meeting in Hardoi, UP, to suggest a strong connect between and UP, Modi, who represents Varanasi constituency, said the state was his 'mai-baap' (parents) and he will not desert it.

"Lord Krishna was born in UP and made his 'karam bhoomi' (land of work). I was born in and UP has adopted me... is my 'mai-baap'. I am not the son who would betray his 'mai-baap'. You have adopted me and it is my duty to work for you," he said in an emotional speech at a poll rally in Hardoi.

"Vote for a full majority to (Bharatiya Janata Party) government. I promise to show you the ways of all the problems you are facing within five years," he said, telling the impressive crowd that all pollsters have predicted getting massive support in the first two phases of polling.

Highlighting the problems faced by the state and its national importance, Modi said poverty will be removed from the country only when it is eradicated from UP.

"This is the land of Ganga and Yamuna where the land is most fertile with crores of labourers but poverty still exists here...Why is this so? There is nothing wrong with the people here or their capabilities or shortage of resources," he said.

"It is the problem of the government's lack of intention (which is responsible for it). SP, and have not thought as to how the state should be developed...All those who had been at the helm have only worked to safeguard their vote bank, help them in whichever way possible...The future of UP cannot be changed till it is freed of SP, and Congress," he said.