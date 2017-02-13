Modi replies to Akhilesh's taunt, says people of UP are not fools

Taking a jibe at Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's repeated assertion of 'kaam bolta hai', Prime Minister on Monday threw light on the rising crime rate in and accused the of fooling the people.

"They (Akhilesh) say 'kaam bolta hai', but several projects here are incomplete. What is speaking volumes are the instances of women harassment in the state," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally here.

"The people of are not fools. They're well aware that criminals are still operating their gangs from behind bars," he added.

Prime Minister Modi accused the of not fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state.

"A scam that you (Akhilesh) promised to look into from the tenure of Mayawati was not done. Can the Chief Minster answer why was it not probed?" he added.

Prime Minister Modi also taunted the newly-formed alliance between the and Congress while stating that nothing can redeem their past misdeeds.

The campaigning for the second phase of the politically crucial assembly elections will come to an end this evening in 67 constituencies spread over 11 districts.

Polling in these constituencies will be held on February 15.

The voter turnout of the first phase of assembly polls was recorded at a decent 63 percentage.

Deputy Election Commissioner Vijay Dev informed that the first phase of elections took place in 15 districts at around 73 constituencies where 2,60,53,940 voters participated in the polls.

The result will be declared on March 11.