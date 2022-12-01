Ashok Leyland reports 39% increase in sales to 14,561 units in Nov

Hinduja flagship firm on Thursday reported 39 per cent increase in total commercial at 14,561 units in November 2022.

The company had dispatched 10,480 units to its dealers in the same month last year, said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 46 per cent at 13,654 units, against 9,364 units in November 2021, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)