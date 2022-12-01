Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 10% decline in sales in Nov to 11,765

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Toyota Kirloskar SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said its wholesales declined by 10 per cent to 11,765 units in November 2022.

The company had sold 13,003 units in the domestic market in the year-ago period.

TKM has discontinued compact SUV Urban Cruiser and also paused bookings for diesel version of Innova which impacted its overall dispatches last month, a company statement said.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 12:38 IST

