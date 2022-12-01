Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 10% decline in sales in Nov to 11,765

(TKM) on Thursday said its wholesales declined by 10 per cent to 11,765 units in November 2022.

The company had sold 13,003 units in the domestic market in the year-ago period.

TKM has discontinued compact SUV Urban Cruiser and also paused bookings for diesel version of Innova which impacted its overall dispatches last month, a company statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)