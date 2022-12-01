JUST IN
TVS, Bajaj notch up over 10k registrations of electric two-wheelers in Nov
Business Standard

Bajaj Auto total sales in November decline 19% YoY to 306,552 units

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 19 per cent decline in total sales at 306,552 units in November, compared to 3,79,276 units in the same month a year ago.

Topics
Bajaj Auto | automobile sales | automobile industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bajaj Auto's 2019 edition of Dominar 400. Photo: YouTube screenshot

Total sales in the domestic market stood at 1,52,716, down 4 per cent from 1,58,755 units in the same month last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Auto said its exports last month were down 30 per cent at 1,53,836 units, as against 2,20,521 units in the same month last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 10:48 IST

