Ashok Leyland sales slip 2% to 12,518 units in December 2021

-
ALSO READ
Dana Incorporated picks up 1% stake in Switch Mobility for $18 mn
Ashok Leyland inducts Shom Ashok Hinduja as additional director on board
Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto: Near-term headwinds may keep auto shares volatile
Feel free to wear flip flops: Hinduja heir to bank staff
Hinduja family feud puts their century-old business empire in jeopardy
Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 2 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales to 12,518 units in December 2021.
The company had sold 12,760 units in the same month in 2020, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.
Domestic sales were down 3 per cent at 11,493 units in the month under review, as against 11,855 units in December 2020, it added.
However, medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were up 9 per cent at 6,752 units in December 2021, compared to 6,173 units in the year-ago month.
Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were down 17 per cent at 4,741 units, as against 5,682 units in December 2020, the company said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor