Ashok Leyland sales slip 2% to 12,518 units in December 2021

Hinduja flagship firm on Monday reported a 2 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales to 12,518 units in December 2021.

The company had sold 12,760 units in the same month in 2020, said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 3 per cent at 11,493 units in the month under review, as against 11,855 units in December 2020, it added.

However, medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales were up 9 per cent at 6,752 units in December 2021, compared to 6,173 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of light commercial vehicles in the domestic market were down 17 per cent at 4,741 units, as against 5,682 units in December 2020, the company said.

