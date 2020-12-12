Fiat CEO Manley in pole position for top job at Ferrari: Report

-
Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Mike Manley is in pole position to take over the top job at Ferrari, Italian daily Il Messaggero said on Saturday in an unsourced report.
Ferrari and Fiat declined to comment.
Louis Camilleri retired with immediate effect as CEO of Ferrari late on Thursday citing personal reasons, after being in the role for nearly two and a half years.
Italian newspapers have since speculated on a raft of possible successors.
According to Il Messaggero, a board meeting at Ferrari next week could name a new CEO.
Ferrari is due to hold a pre-scheduled board meeting on Tuesday.
Fiat Chrysler is set to merge with French carmaker PSA Group by the end of the first quarter of next year and the top job at the new group, Stellantis, will be taken by PSA CEO Carlos Tavares.
