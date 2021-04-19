Harley-Davidson quarterly sales rise 10%, helped by higher shipments

-
U.S. motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson on Monday reported a 10% rise in first-quarter revenue, helped by an increase in shipments.
The company's total revenue rose to $1.42 billion in the quarter ended March 28 from about $1.30 billion a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3drbYQ9)
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
