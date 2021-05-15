Hero MotoCorp to restart plant operations in staggered manner from May 17

-
ALSO READ
Hero MotoCorp Q3 preview: Profit seen rising over 11% YoY; margins may dip
Hero MotoCorp rises 2%, nears 52-week high as February sales improve
Hero MotoCorp Q4 preview: Analysts see up to 60% YoY rise in Ebitda
Two stock recommendations by Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia: Buy Hero Moto, L&T
Hero MotoCorp sell 576,957 units in March on recovery in consumer demand
Hero MotoCorp plans to restart plant operations in a staggered manner from May 17 after vaccinating 90 per cent of employees above the age of 45 years.
"The company is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations by starting single shift production at three of its plants -- Gurugram and Dharuhera in Haryana and at Haridwar in Uttarakhand -- from Monday May 17," it said in a statement.
"Strict safety and hygiene protocols are in place at all plant locations and offices in preparation for the gradual resumption of operations," it said.
The company said the three plants will increasingly focus on producing for export markets besides catering to domestic requirements.
The remaining manufacturing plants and other facilities will also open up gradually. The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters said that it continues to monitor the situation closely.
Last month, Hero MotoCorp had said it will shut down its plants, halting manufacturing activities from April 22 to May 2. It later extended the shutdown to May 16.
Meanwhile, the company said that more than 90 per cent of employees above the age of 45 years have already been vaccinated under its ongoing corporate vaccination drive.
All corporate offices of the company have already been in work-from-home mode.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor