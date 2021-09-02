Hyundai launches 'i20 N Line' in India starting at Rs 9.84 lakh

-
Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Thursday launched its motorsports inspired 'i20 N Line' priced between Rs 9.84 lakh and Rs 11.76 lakh (ex-showroom).
Powered by a 1-litre turbo petrol engine delivering power of 88.3 kW, the Hyundai i20 N Line has been introduced in N6 and N8 variants, the company said in a statement.
"As we continue to introduce globally advanced technologies and products to India, i20 N Line will epitomise our strong legacy and DNA into motorsport inspired styling and everyday excitement for all our customers," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Managing Director and CEO SS Kim said.
Stating that HMIL is seeking to provide 'exclusive experiences' to its customers with the i20 N Line, he said, "to amplify these experiences, i20 N Line will be available in 188 Signature Dealerships across India."
Additionally, Kim said i20 N Line customers will also be facilitated by a 'Personal Mobility Advisor', who will "cater to a hassle-free service experience and enable them with advanced facilities, becoming a single point of contact for complete peace of mind and an overall enhanced ownership experience."
The i20 N Line has safety features such as electronic stability control (ESC) with vehicle stability management (VSM) system; hill assist control (HAC); rear camera with dynamic guidelines and tyre pressure monitoring system along with side and curtain airbags.
It also has features such as new voice recognition commands for voice enabled smart electric sunroof and driver window control among others, the company said.
HMIL introduced the i20 N Line at a premium over its regular i20 model, which are priced between Rs 6.91 lakh and Rs 11.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
