Hyundai Motor India's rural sales cross 100,000-mark in 2022

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai India opens bookings for Venue N Line; here's what to expect
Will post highest ever domestic sales in 2022: Hyundai's Tarun Garg
Hyundai's domestic sales increase by 50% to 49,700 units in September
Hyundai, Kia sued in US for lack of anti-theft technology in some models
Hyundai Motor sold 1 million 'green' cars in 13 years, reveals data
Hyundai Motor India on Friday said its sales in the rural areas crossed one lakh-mark last year.
The company said it has deployed its 100th Mobile Service Van (MSV) in Siliguri (West Bengal) to further strengthen its commitment to the rural markets.
Hyundai Motor India Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said there was a growth of 17 per cent in the rural sales last year as compared to 2019.
"We are confident that the company's growing rural network of over 600 outlets will act as a catalyst in enhancing customer peace of mind," he added.
As upcountry customers demand more attention and care, the automaker has increased its rural manpower to over 5,000 in 2022, Garg said.
Hyundai had commenced doorstep car care initiative with its first mobile service van in Meerut (Uttar Pradesh).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .