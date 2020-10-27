JUST IN
Hyundai Motor India to launch 'all-new i20' on Nov 5; bookings start

The vehicle would be avalibale in petrol, diesel and 'Turbo Petrol BS6' engines

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Hyundai

Automobile major Hyundai Motor India will launch its premium hatchback "all-new" i20 on November 5.

Prior to the launch, the company will commence bookings for the new vehicle from Wednesday.

"i20 has been a super performer brand for Hyundai that has perfectly resonated with the aspirations of modern Indian customers for more than a decade," said S.S. Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.

"The all-new i20 is all set to re-establish benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its sleek style, thrilling performance and unmatched new technologies."

The vehicle would be avalibale in petrol, diesel and 'Turbo Petrol BS6' engines and transmission options that include "First-in-Segment Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Manual Transmissions".

Currently, the company offers 11 car models across segments Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios, Elite i20, Aura, Venue, New Verna, All New Creta, Elantra, New 2020 Tucson and Kona Electric.

First Published: Tue, October 27 2020. 23:27 IST

