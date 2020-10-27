Hyundai Motor India to launch 'all-new i20' on Nov 5; bookings start

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai's Chennai factory made more cars than China unit in 2019
All new Hyundai Elite i20 in pictures; car set to launch in November
Hyundai Motor heir takes over from father after 20 years in waiting
How Hyundai's Creta beat the odds to become most sold car in May
Compact SUV Hyundai Venue crosses 100,000 sales-mark since launch last year
Automobile major Hyundai Motor India will launch its premium hatchback "all-new" i20 on November 5.
Prior to the launch, the company will commence bookings for the new vehicle from Wednesday.
"i20 has been a super performer brand for Hyundai that has perfectly resonated with the aspirations of modern Indian customers for more than a decade," said S.S. Kim, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India.
"The all-new i20 is all set to re-establish benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its sleek style, thrilling performance and unmatched new technologies."
The vehicle would be avalibale in petrol, diesel and 'Turbo Petrol BS6' engines and transmission options that include "First-in-Segment Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) and Manual Transmissions".
Currently, the company offers 11 car models across segments Santro, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios, Elite i20, Aura, Venue, New Verna, All New Creta, Elantra, New 2020 Tucson and Kona Electric.
--IANS
rv/sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor