Explained: Why premium carmakers focus on entry-level offerings in India
Business Standard

All new Hyundai Elite i20 in pictures; car set to launch in November

The price of the third-gen Elite i20 is not yet declared but is expected to start at Rs 6 lakh

Hyundai | Hyundai Motor India  | Hyundai i20

Sukanya Roy  |  New Delhi 

All-new Hyundai Elite i20 to launch in the first week of November

Hyundai has revealed the all-new i20 hatchback that comes with projector headlamps with LED DRL. It is accompanied with positioning and cornering lamps. The Cascade Design' Front Grille lends a sporty look to the car.

The interiors

Elite i20 comes with the convenience of wireless phone charging, 17.77cm touchscreen with IPS Display AVN System. The steering column features a telescopic as well as a tilt adjustment.    

Spacious and comfortable

The car has well cushioned seats, ample storage space such as glove box and map pockets. It also has a first-in-segment rear armrest that allows you to place your cup or bottle within arms reach.

Tail lamps and rear wiper

The tail lamps of the ELITE i20 give the rear a nice look and provide optimal visibility and safety for those driving. The car also comes with a rear wiper that delivers a clear rear windshield while driving.

Likely price

The new Elite i20 will have 1.2 Kappa Petrol engine with a 5-speed MT. The price of the third-gen Elite i20 is not yet declared but is expected to start at Rs 6 lakh.


First Published: Thu, October 22 2020. 19:09 IST

