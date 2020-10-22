All new Hyundai Elite i20 in pictures; car set to launch in November

All-new Hyundai Elite i20 to launch in the first week of November
Hyundai has revealed the all-new i20 hatchback that comes with projector headlamps with LED DRL. It is accompanied with positioning and cornering lamps. The Cascade Design' Front Grille lends a sporty look to the car.
The interiors
Elite i20 comes with the convenience of wireless phone charging, 17.77cm touchscreen with IPS Display AVN System. The steering column features a telescopic as well as a tilt adjustment.
Spacious and comfortable
The car has well cushioned seats, ample storage space such as glove box and map pockets. It also has a first-in-segment rear armrest that allows you to place your cup or bottle within arms reach.
Tail lamps and rear wiper
The tail lamps of the ELITE i20 give the rear a nice look and provide optimal visibility and safety for those driving. The car also comes with a rear wiper that delivers a clear rear windshield while driving.
Likely price
The new Elite i20 will have 1.2 Kappa Petrol engine with a 5-speed MT. The price of the third-gen Elite i20 is not yet declared but is expected to start at Rs 6 lakh.