In pictures: Benelli Leoncino 500 to be launched in India today

Leoncino 500 will be the third bike to be launched in India this year

Italian motorcycle maker had earlier introduced the TRK 502 and 502X bikes in February 2019. The company revamped its Indian operations in partnership with the Mahavir Group. The Benelli TRK 502 range of motorcycles was the first to come from their stable.





The bike is powered by a 499.6cc twin-cylinder, making 47.6hp and 45Nm of torque

The Leoncino 500 is powered by the same engine as thoat in the TRK 502 and 502X bikes. The Benelli Leoncino 500 is powered by a 499.6cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, twin-cylinder motor that develops 47.6hp at 8,500rpm and 45Nm of torque at 5,000rpm.





There are three variants of the scrambler-style motorcycle – the standard, Trail and Sport

While the Leoncino has been shown in three variants – the standard, Trail and Sport – India is initially only expected to get the standard variant. However, Benelli India has said that it will consider bringing the Trail variant to the country based on the feedback from the market.





Benelli Leoncino 500's price expected to be around Rs 4.5 lakh

