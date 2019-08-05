In pictures: Benelli Leoncino 500 to be launched in India today

Leoncino 500 will be the third Benelli bike to be launched in India this year
The bike is powered by a 499.6cc twin-cylinder, making 47.6hp and 45Nm of torque
The Leoncino 500 is powered by the same engine as thoat in the TRK 502 and 502X bikes. The Benelli Leoncino 500 is powered by a 499.6cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, twin-cylinder motor that develops 47.6hp at 8,500rpm and 45Nm of torque at 5,000rpm.
There are three variants of the scrambler-style motorcycle – the standard, Trail and Sport
While the Leoncino has been shown in three variants – the standard, Trail and Sport – India is initially only expected to get the standard variant. However, Benelli India has said that it will consider bringing the Trail variant to the country based on the feedback from the market.
Benelli Leoncino 500's price expected to be around Rs 4.5 lakh
The Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502X were perhaps the most affordable ADVS in the 500cc twin-cylinder mid-range segment. Benelli Leoncino 500's price is expected to be lower than the TRK 502 (Rs 5.10 lakh) and TRK 502X (Rs 5.50 lakh). In USA, the Benelli Leoncino 500 cost Rs 6.3 lakh. However, in India we expect the Benelli Leoncino 500's price to be cheaper and around Rs 4.5 lakh.