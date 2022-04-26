Isuzu Motors appoints Wataru Nakano as President for India operations

Japanese utility vehicles major on Tuesday announced top management changes in its India operations with Wataru Nakano taking over as the President and Managing Director of India (IMI).

The company also announced the appointments of Toru Kishimoto as Deputy Managing Director of IMI and Rajesh Mittal as President of Isuzu Engineering Business Centre India (IEBCI) and as Deputy President of IMI.

Nakano, who was General Manager, LCV Business Department at Isuzu Motors, Japan, has taken over from Tsuguo Fukumura as the President and Managing Director of IMI, the company said in a statement.

With over 30 years of experience in areas of international sales, operations and business strategy, Nakano was responsible for the company's light commercial vehicles business at Isuzu Motors, Japan.

"His vast experience will add to accelerating Isuzu's growth in the domestic and export markets," it added.

In other changes, Toru Kishimoto, who was General Manager, Isuzu Oceania, Europe and America Department, Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan, succeeded Ken Takashima as Deputy Managing Director of IMI.

Kishimoto has over three decades of experience across global markets and had stints in distribution and marketing of Isuzu products in Europe, Thailand and key emerging markets. He was earlier Vice President leading the sales and marketing function of IMI, the company said.

Rajesh Mittal was Senior Vice President at UD Trucks Corp, Japan. He has 37 years of technical, business and operations' experience predominantly in the commercial vehicles industry across global markets, it added.

