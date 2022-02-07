Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for its hatchback Baleno; know details here

-
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has commenced bookings for the new version of its premium hatchback Baleno.
Customers can book the new Baleno with a payment of Rs 11,000, the auto major said in a statement.
"The Baleno brand has redefined the premium hatchbacks in India. With over 1 million delighted Baleno customers, it reigns in the premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among the top 5 best-selling cars in the country," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava stated.
The new age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfil the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best, he added.
"We are confident that the New Age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance," Srivastava noted.
MSI Chief Technical Officer (Engineering) CV Raman said that launched in 2015, Baleno has been a trendsetter with its design, premium interiors and convenient features.
"The new age Baleno, equipped with modern technology, advanced features and the NEXA signature 'Crafted Futurism' design language ushers in a new dawn of connectivity in the premium hatchback segment.
While working on the new age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive," he added.
The new Baleno comes with various new features like the heads-up display. The car would be powered by the next generation K-Series petrol engine and also feature idle start-stop technology.
