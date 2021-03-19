Scrappage policy to give fillip to automobile industry volumes: ICRA

-
ALSO READ
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Bajaj Auto launches Platina 110 priced at Rs 65,920
Commodity inflation for auto sector to be offset by price hikes
Auto giant Tata Motors forays into company and economy ambulance segment
Bajaj Auto launches new Pulsar 180 priced at Rs 1.08 lakh
Vehicle Scrappage policy will provide a fillip to automotive industry volumes and spur demand for new vehicles, rating agency ICRA said on Friday.
The voluntary vehicle scrapping policy announced in the Union Budget for 2021-22 provides for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial ones would require it after the completion of 15 years.
"The Government of India announced the much-awaited scrappage policy yesterday, which along with several other supporting measures announced over the past few months, is expected to progressively remove unfit vehicles from the road. This would simultaneously spur replacement demand in the ecosystem, thereby augmenting new vehicle demand as well," ICRA said in a statement.
As announced by the Finance Minister during the Budget speech in February 2021, the policy would be voluntary in nature.
The mandatory fitness test requirement would be applicable for heavy commercial vehicles from April 2023 and for other vehicles progressively from June 2024.
Shamsher Dewan, Vice President and Group Head Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA said: "The much-awaited scrappage policy is expected to provide a fillip to the auto industry volumes, and has potential to realise multiple other benefits such as reducing pollution and oil imports, reducing raw material costs through metal recycling, fleet modernisation etc."
However, setting up of necessary infrastructure for scrapping and further clarity on the valuation of the scrap value of the vehicle, trade ability to scrap certificate etc. remain key for successful implementation and realising the true potential of the policy, he added.
ICRA estimates that the population of vehicles older than 15 years would be 1.1 million units by the financial year 2024, offering significant potential for scrappage.
"However, given the nature of the usage of such vehicles, the actual scrappage potential could possibly be lower. Nevertheless, even if a proportion of these vehicles get scrapped, it can offer a fillip to volumes by spurring replacement demand and support the industry out of its trough. ICRA estimates that even with 15-20 per cent conversion, it can provide a 20-25 per cent upside to industry volumes in FY2024," the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor