Abbott launches next gen heart rhythm management devices in India

Healthcare major Abbott on Wednesday said it has launched next-generation heart rhythm management devices in India.
The company has introduced its new Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) and Cardiac Resynchronisation Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D) devices for people with abnormal heart rhythms and heart failure, the drug major said in a statement.
The devices offer new opportunities for patient engagement and remote monitoring through smartphone connectivity and connected applications, it added.
Additional benefits include a patient preferred design, improved battery longevity and MRI compatibility, Abbott said.
"The positive impact of remote monitoring has been proven repeatedly and leads to better patient outcomes," Abbott's Cardiac Rhythm Management business divisional vice president and chief medical officer Avi Fischer said.
The devices provide people the ability to connect to their doctor anytime, even while away from home, and reinforces its commitment to incorporate advanced technologies that will help improve engagement between patients, caregivers and doctors, he added.
Abbott employs over one lakh people in more than 160 countries. The company employs around 12,000 people in India.
