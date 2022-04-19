ACC Q1 net profit dips 29.5% to Rs 396 cr, revenue rises 3% to Rs 4,426 cr

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Tuesday reported a 29.5 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 396.33 crore for the first quarter ended March, 2022.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a profit of Rs 562.59 crore in the same period a year ago, said ACC, a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim group (Earlier LafargeHolcim), in a regulatory filing.

However, its total revenue from operations during the January-March quarter under review was up 3.13 per cent to Rs 4,426.54 crore, as against Rs 4,291.97 crore of the corresponding period a year ago.

ACC's total expenses were at Rs 3,956.37 crore, up 10.32 per cent in Q1 of 2022, as against Rs 3,586.19 crore a year ago.

Shares of ACC Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 2,057.90 on the BSE, down 4.44 per cent from the previous close.

