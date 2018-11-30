Adani to finance Australia project on its own, cut capital requirements

Eight years after announcing an ambitious coal mine, port and integrated rail project in Australia, and facing financing hurdles and green lobby protests, the Adani group has said it would fund the project on its own. Adani Mining, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, said it looks to downsize the initial phase of the project and reduce capital requirements.

The project has faced opposition from environmental groups, who argue it would contribute to global warming and damage the Great Barrier Reef. The group has also been struggling to financially close this project, as global banks are under ...