Aditya Birla group to set up paint unit in Bengal, invest Rs 1,000 crore

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
Modi tempers attack on Mamata as he winds up West Bengal poll campaign
75% voter turnout recorded in seventh phase of West Bengal elections
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
Mamata sworn-in as Bengal CM for 3rd time, vows to fight Covid, violence
-
The Aditya Birla Group has said it will set up a paint unit in West Bengal at an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore, and it will be comissioned in the next 18-24 months.
In a recent letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the conglomerate had expressed interest to establish a paint manufacturing unit in the state, following which three representatives of the group met Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
The group has requested for allotment of land for a decorative paint unit with backward integration on 80 acres of land at Vidyasagar Park in Kharagpur, they said.
The paint unit itself would provide employment for 600 people and indirect employment for over 1500 people would be created, a state government official said.
Reacting to the development, West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee said it is a good sign that the process of industrialisation is gaining pace in the state under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.
The investment promotion board that was recently formed by the state government will help in better coordination among the departments and accelerate the pace of industrialisation, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU